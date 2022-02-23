Chelsea vs. Lille (2-0): Blues, with one foot in the 4th Champions League

Midtime Editorial

The set of Chelsea had no problem to easily overcome in the Ida of the Round of 16 2-0 and thus have practically a foot and a half in the next round of the Championstournament in which they are defending the championship obtained last season.

The Blues didn’t have to hit the gas thoroughly, they dominated the game with very little and reached the area of ​​the French very easily though they lacked a bit of aim to score more goals in this Ida game.

The clock just ticked minute 8 and the English team was already up on the scoreboard. The German, Kai Harvestz appeared completely alone inside the area to comfortably finish off and save the ball.

The Lille with what little he has to compete Premier League team I try to disturb the bow of Edward Mendywho in the only play that held his breath was a bad rejection of Anthony Rudiger that went just wide.

In the second half the Chelsea took over completely of the ball, most of the time it was played in the field of the Lille and in a great play of Pulisic for him left side the American crossed the goalkeeper and put the second in the forehead of the Gauls.

The 2-0 was a marker what driving in a very comfortable way the picture directed by Thomas Tuchelwho did not even have to resort to Romelu Lukakuand it is that next Sunday they will be playing the Final of the Carabao Cup against Liverpool.