Aubameyang reveals that he was inspired by Hugo Snchez for his goal celebrations

Pierre Emerick Aubameyangfront of Barcelona and who in recent games has been key to Xavi, revealed that his peculiar way to celebrate goals with a somersault included is inspired by the Mexican Hugo Sanchez, who left a great mark on Real Madrid.

“I remember a long time ago being at home, watching videos. The truth If I remember correctly it was a player who plays for the other team… Hugo Snchez, yes Hugo”, sealed Aubameyang for Mundo Deportivo.

Also, the Gabonese spoke of the role he wants to have in Barcelona, ​​after score his first hat-trick as a blaugrana against Valencia.

“I have been scoring goals for many years, and that is what I will try to continue doing. I want to score a lot of goals that can help the team get victories, That’s always the most important thing.”

Finally, Aubameyang highlighted what led him to sign for Barcelona and the importance of the Blaugrana club returning to a leading role.

“Signing for Barcelona is an opportunity that you have once in your life”, added Aubameyang, who acknowledged that even though they are not going through their best moment now, “soon they will return to the place where they deserve to be.”

