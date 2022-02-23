Arturo Brizio recognized arbitration error in the match against León

The controversy was present in the match between Chivas and León, because during the game Angel Zaldivar was shot down inside the area, however, Fernando Guerrero He did not score a penalty in favor of the Flock.

In the analysis of the refereeing decisions of Matchday 6, Arturo Brizio assured that there was a foul on the striker of the rojiblancoswhich should have been reviewed in the VAR.

“In this play, the lion defender commits a reckless trip, against the striker of the Guadalajara. The referee let the action continue. The VAR He should have suggested a review on the court and the referee corrected the decision, sanctioning a penalty. Is a wrong referee decision“he declared Brizio Carter.

Although the penalty was not marked, Chivas managed to equalize the score in the last minutes thanks to a goal from Christian Calderon. However, it would be of little use Osvaldo Rodriguez He would give the three points to the Esmeraldas team in the 94th minute.

This was the first game of Fernando Guerrero as central referee, because in the previous Days he was not available because he participated in the African Cup of Nations operating the VAR. In fact, on Matchday 5, the Singer was in the video arbitration booth for the match between Cougars and Lion.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: SANTIAGO GIMÉNEZ: ‘THIS BLUE CROSS LOOKS LIKE THE ONE THAT WAS CHAMPION’