XFL announces partnership with NFL with sights set on game innovation

The deal will give the NFL the chance to experiment with rule proposals, try out new equipment, and develop prospective officials and coaches.

The NFL and the XFL have reached a partnership agreement which will focus on creating innovation and protection programs for player health, announced the XFL this Monday.

officers of the XFL made it clear that the collaboration will not include sharing players for development purposes, but the alienation is notable given the growing number of alternative leagues in the professional football landscape.

Despite the collaboration agreement, it is not in the XFL’s plans to share players with the NFL. Getty Images

The XFL is scheduled to pick up the game in February 2023 under new ownership Dany Garcia, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and RedBird Capital Partners. News of the deal comes as a USFL revived works toward its relaunch in April. The agreement is not exclusive and it does not prevent any of the leagues from working with others in the future.

Agreement NFL-XFL will give to NFL a “petri dish” to experiment with rule proposals, test new equipment, and develop prospective officials and coachessaid the president of the XFL Russ Brandonto ESPN.

An executive with buffalo bills for two decades, Brandon said that officers of the NFL routinely discussed the need for such an add-on after the collapse of the NFL Europe in 2007.

“People were asking, ‘What are the opportunities to see the game through a different lens from a player development standpoint?'” Brandon to ESPN. “‘How can you be an incubator or accelerator in so many different ways, from officials to innovations to rules to playing surfaces, to player development?’ We can go on and on.

“Any opportunity that NFL As the game of football moves forward, I think they’ve always been open, and we’ve had a really good dialogue, led by our owners.

Garcia said to ESPN that society with NFL does not intend to put XFL “in position as a development league.” In its two previous incarnations under former owner Vince McMahonin 2000 and 2020, the XFL could not use players under contract with teams from the NFL. The XFL suspended operations and declared bankruptcy in April 2020, forcing McMahon to sell.

When asked if the XFL could one day evolve into a position to use players placed by the NFLor build another type of loan agreement, as happened with the NFL Europe, Garcia responded, “That would be a no. We’re a spring league. We’ll be playing at the highest level during the spring. There’s no anticipation that some kind of player-sharing scheme could change that dynamic. It’s not like we’re executing on our vision.”



Garcia, Johnson and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital Partners met last fall with the commissioner of the NFLRoger Goodelland the vice president of operations, Troy Vincent, to start discussing the property. Johnson appeared on the field of play Super Bowl LVIannouncing the kickoff to fans in attendance and the television audience.

The XFL built its version of 2020 as a re-imagined version of American football, and plans to follow that strategy, turning the XFL in what Garcia said he would be a “natural” partner for the NFL.

“One of the things that we made clear from the beginning is that we were trying to take a commanding position on the game of football, expanding it and having an impact on the industry,” he said. Garcia. “So I would say that they see us for who we are, which is that we’re deeply into innovation, and we’re confident in having important conversations and articulating that what we want to accomplish would be to the advantage of anyone sitting in this room with us. We’re excited.” because of that. Our relationships with football and the NFL They’re so deep and so long, so it was a natural process.”

In a statement issued by the XFL, Vincent said: “The XFL has shown us that innovation is one of its core principles. We are hopeful that this relationship will further support the development and improvement of the game of football at all levels.”

Employees of the XFL they were a regular presence at recent college all-star games. Brandon said the league is working on plans for regional teams in the fall.where he will test new strategies towards player evaluation, with an eye to the opening of training camps by January 2023.