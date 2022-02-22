Which credit cards do not charge annuity in 2022?

The Credit cards are an excellent financial tool, but in many cases, the Bank charges you one annuity for access to your funds. Although there are also credit card options that do not charge commission per annuity.

As credit cards without annuity have fewer benefits than those that do charge, it means that they ask for fewer requirements to apply and receive them. Also, they usually have a interest rate higher, and demand requirements such as a minimum monthly expense. However, that does not mean that it is an alternative that you should ignore. On the contrary, you can get a lot of use out of it, especially if you will use it for special expenses.

Which credit cards do not charge annuity this 2022?

The credit scheme in this type of plastic varies according to your monthly income. For example, Citibanamex Simplicity I could give you a credit from a salary of 5 thousand pesos per month, as long as you make a minimum purchase of one peso per month. The same first requirement applies to HSBC Zerowhich grants a 3% bonus in the first 30 days after activation, and on purchases from six months without interest.

On the other hand, bancoppel, although it has fewer benefits than the previous ones, it is much less rigorous with the requirements. You could even process it with or without proof of income. Other popular no-annuity cards are Wildebeest, Mexico, Rappi Card and banregio. The last one requests 10 thousand pesos of monthly income to be able to apply and receive it.

Take into account that in order for you to be a credit card creditor, whether or not you have an annuity, there are requirements that are mandatory; your official identification, be over 18 years old, and in most cases, be subject to credit, which in other words means having a good credit history and not being in Credit bureau.

Another thing, if you are thinking of applying for a credit card, you must take certain precautions; don’t buy what you can’t pay, be careful not to get into debt; pay your bills on time so you maintain a good credit history; respect an established spending amount according to your budget; Find out about which credit card is best for you.

