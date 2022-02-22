What was discussed within the team after the defeat against León?

The last minute loss against Lion fell like a bucketful of cold water on Chivasbut, after a serious talk, there is confidence to return to the path of victory against Puebla.

The cameras captured Amaury Vergara very upset and worried to see that the team that his father inherited could not find the goal in the Nou Camp.

He calmed down a bit with the entry of Christian Calderonbut when the Osvaldo Rodriguez He was furious and immediately left the box.

The owner and president of the Guadalajara team is extremely upset about the results, but for the moment he does not think about making a change on the bench, he will wait to see if the team picks up in the next few dates, since he would not like to continue with the coaches catwalk .

At the end of the meeting, players, coaching staff and managers They had dinner in the parking lot. There was a very tense atmosphere. They all had long faces and were silent.

Marcelo Michel Leano had a short chat with Fernando Beltranwho left the locker room with his head down and feeling guilty, as he gave the first goal to Victor Davila.

The members of the Sacred Flock they clothed the ‘Baby‘ After his rude mistake, but the DT asked his managers to be more attentive, since they have made several mistakes in these first dates of the Closure 2022.

The few fans who were in that area yelled at the players for photos and autographs; however, none of them took the time to attend to them.

firewood he was the only one who showed his face, he told them that he was very sorry for the result, but he is sure that, if they continue working in the same way, they will soon reverse the situation.

