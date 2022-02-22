UV Medicine and Dentistry, Veracruz region celebrate their 70th anniversary – Diario de Xalapa

Veracruz, Ver.- The Faculties of Medicine and Dentistry of the Veracruzana University (UV) Veracruz region celebrated this Monday with its university community the 70th anniversary of its foundation in a ceremony in which the beginnings of both academic entities were remembered.

In this regard, the vice-rector of the Highest House of Studies, Rubén Edel Navarro considers it a pride to celebrate one more anniversary of the foundation of the first faculties of Medicine and Dentistry of the entity, which were held on February 21, 1952 in the port of Veracruz.

A fact with which began a long tradition in the training of health professionals who, in these adverse times, have demonstrated the importance of the decision made 70 years ago.

“Members of the university community of medicine and dentistry feel the pride of having a solid historical past and of having the enormous satisfaction of belonging to the Maximum House of Studies, an institution of higher education that has made fundamental contributions in social development, health , economic, scientific, cultural and political of our country”.

However, in his speech he also urged that the celebration not only remain in a historical review of the faculties but to consider the opportunity and commitment to carry out various actions that allow them to improve their work and continue signing health professionals as until now. with a comprehensive preparation of academic excellence, high responsibility and a vocation of service towards others with an ethical and humanistic sense, capable of solving problems in a creative and innovative way in the field of their competence, all this to successfully face current health challenges In our country.

“This noble effort to generate knowledge with a deep human sense carried out over the years has forged its history as well as that of generations of professionals trained by the example of doctors and dentists, committed teachers who have left their mark and high standards as examples. of life”.

“Thanks to this, today the faculties of medicine and dentistry in the Veracruz region have become a benchmark in the national and international educational field and a source of pride and satisfaction.”

Therefore, he also expressed his gratitude and congratulations to all those who have currently increased them, following in the footsteps of the founders of these important temples of knowledge.

For her part, the director of the Faculty of Dentistry in Veracruz of this house of studies, Laura Roesch Ramos, mentions the achievements obtained throughout its creation, among them that in 2006 the recognition of the inter-institutional committees for education was obtained. later in 2019 to receive level 1 again, while it is currently in the process of accreditation for the National Council of Higher Dental Education, waiting to receive the evaluators soon.

While it presumes that the Faculty of Dentistry in Veracruz, today is part of the list of schools of the Mexican Federation of Schools and Faculties of Dentistry and is a member of the Organization of Faculties, Schools and Departments of Dentistry of Latin America and the Caribbean , among other achievements to mention.

In turn, the director of the Faculty of Medicine of the Maximum House of Studies, Julio César Viñas Dozal points out that it was in 1960 that said faculty began to undergo the first administrative and academic reforms that allowed maintaining medical education.

Not without leaving aside the fact that since its inception this faculty has been a promoter of its students and has served as a seedbed for a large number of generations of successful health professionals, in addition to receiving its first recognition in 1993 to give way to more recognition for different accrediting bodies in the years subsequent to the date.

This is how some achievements and accreditations obtained throughout the foundation of both entities were shared.

The protocol ceremony was held in the Central Patio of the Library and Information Services Unit (USBI) and was attended by Dr. Martín Gerardo Aguilar Sánchez, rector of the Universidad Veracruzana, who, virtually, issued an allusive message to this anniversary.

In the formal ceremony, recognitions were also given to the former directors of both faculties for their careers throughout their assignments.