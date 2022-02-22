Tuca Ferretti, the ‘grumpy’ DT who was scary but changed over time

Like a friendly grump. This is how several footballers define Ricardo Ferretti, the coach with the longest career in the mexican soccer and who’s birthday this tuesday 68 years old.

And it is that unlike that Tuca who started as a technician or the one who was in the first two stages with tigers what he was scary with his scoldingin the third one he had with the felines was another much more affable.

Former college player Joseph Rivasassures that in those sullen stages of Tuca, the elements of the Basic Forces they didn’t even want to go up to the first teamwhile in recent years his pupils even joked with him.

“In the third epoch that arrives with tigers I told ‘oh bastard, you are another‘, just as scolding and demanding, but I want to think that as smart as he was tukahad to adapt to today’s players; in the first stage I didn’t even want to go up to train sometimes, I got super nervous”, recalled the Rivas Palm Tree at halftime.

“He gave us some impressive shits to the kids, we told the basic teacher that we didn’t want to go. If you didn’t do things right he would tell you ‘out’ and ask someone else… in my early days he made me cut my hair and I cut it because ‘fear doesn’t ride a donkey’“.

Rivas recalled that in a match against Pumas, on Matchday 4 of the Clausura 2014, Tuca was very upset with him for being sent off at minute 37′, when the team from the UANL won but in which the team of the UNAM in the end he turned them around.

“He scolded me very stronglythere with him Pikolin They expelled me and after the game he came out very angry with me, we know how they handle themselves in the First Division, they don’t say it with the intention of offending, but they did say ‘you bastard, you’re not worth cheesehow is it possible that you fall for these provocations? They expelled me for two weeks and cut my salary by 15 days,” recalled the former defender.

The years passed by mustache and although he was not undemanding, I was already more sociable. He won the appreciation of his pupils in the third stage with the Nicolaitans and even accepted jokes by their players.

“He told us that divorces are the most expensive, we said to him ‘why not? if you have like eight’. I think he could have given him a better farewell (in Tigres), but that is already a management issue,” said the former central defender.

TUCA, NOW WITH 56 YEARS IN FOOTBALL

Besides that Ferretti birthday is the February 22the 23rd of the same month are also a celebration, because that day is also an anniversary as a footballer, since his first day as such was lived one day after his 12th birthday.

“The 22 fell on a Sunday and on monday 23rd i went to train in a category of 13 years, I was 12 and from there to here (my career). Since I was very young, my father, who was very passionate, trained me and prepared me, then at 12 years old he took me to a test for a category of 13 (with Botafogo) and thank God I passed it, he trained me and even today, I continue without stopping”, he mentioned Ferretti.

HE ALSO CHANGED IN HIS STYLE

Throughout these years, Tuca not only changed his character, but also his style of play, since Missael Espinoza, who had him as coach in Chivas almost at the start of the race Ferrettirecalled that the Brazilian was very offensive, while with tigers got boring.

“I was touched by the stage when he was more angrymore grumpy they called him… I had been directing for five years, yes I had a tuka demanding, grumpy, you ended up winning 3-0 and he came angry because I thought you could have won 5-0…. it was not conformist at all,” he noted.

“I liked that is a technician who teaches youHe is not only a coach, he is a coach. I think tuka he changes his style, but I don’t know what gave him to play so much possession of the ball, like 30, 40 touches before reaching the area… that tired the fan, bored him”.