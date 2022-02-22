Rafael Nadal and his lost trophy in Mexico; a taxi driver could have it

Zeltzin Zamora

acapulco / 02.22.2022 14:31:41





Rafael Nadal return to Mexican Tennis Open with the intention of obtaining his fourth title in this competition, which if he did would make history with Thomas Muster and David Ferrer as the top winners of this tournament.

The Spanish tennis player participated for the first time in the Acapulco contest in 2005, date in which everyone was surprised, since at only 18 years old he was proclaimed champion of this competition by beat his compatriot Albert Montañés by partials of 6-2 and 6-2.

HOW DID NADAL LOSE HIS FIRST TROPHY IN ACAPULCO?

At the time, Nadal had to attend the press conference then quickly pack your bags and run to the Mexico City Airport, but fair weather and traffic were not on their side, since they were already late to board the plane.

the born in ManacorMallorca, recalled that everyone ran when they got out of the taxi forgetting the first trophy he had won in a big tournament.

“The traffic was unbelievably horrible. We were thinking that we were no longer on time. Luckily, Benito (Pérez Barbadillo, his agent at the time) knew one of the two pilots and the plane waited for us, but in the rush to run away, I left the trophy inside the taxi, ” Nadal spoke a few years ago.

Even though there is no official version on the whereabouts of the guaje won by Rafa in 2005, it is believed that the trophy ended up in the hands of the taxi driver who took them to the airport.

Luckily this story did not have a sad ending thanks to the organizers of the Mexican Tennis Openwhere Raúl Zurutuza is in the lead, found out what had happened and decided to make him a replica of his trophy.

“Luckily, very grateful to the tournament, I was able to have the trophy they made for me, with the plaque and everything”.

​