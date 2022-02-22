Is buying online better with a debit or credit card?

Buying online is becoming more and more common. In fact, the confinement due to the pandemic catapulted the percentage of online purchases. Although you can choose between various payment methods, using any of your cards (credit or debit) is the most convenient option.

Is it better to use credit or debit to pay for an online purchase?

It cannot be said that one is better than the other, both offer advantages and disadvantages. We present them below so you can consider which is the best option for you.

Debit

For many, it is the first approach with tools of this type. It is easy to use and is a good option to manage the money you have in your bank account. That is, the payments you make with this card are deducted from your money. You will not have access to more money than you already have available, which can be considered an advantage, because it means that it will not be easy to get into debt.

But there is also disadvantage. Although most online purchases are safe, in case you are a victim of fraud and lose the money in your personal account, you will be able to recover the money, but it will be after a tedious and time-consuming process with your bank.

Credit cards

In contrast to the previous one, with a credit card you do not have your money, but the bank’s money. On the one hand, this means that these cards are more protected and have more security against fraud, in addition, in case you are a victim of data theft, the clarification process to obtain a refund will be easier. But you must take into account, with a financial tool of this type you have the possibility of spending more and getting into debt, putting your financial well-being at risk.

As we mentioned from the beginning, it will be you who decides which one suits you best.

