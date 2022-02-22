Following an outsized performance at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Stephen Curry received tremendous praise from LeBron James: ‘He has an automatic sniper attached to his arm.’

fans of the NBA They gave themselves a taste that had only happened once in the history of the All Star Game. LeBron James and Stephen Curry they played an All-Star Game together again and, as expected, they were the sensation.

The court at the Quicken Loans Arena stadium in Cleveland saw Stephen Curry started hitting 3-pointers from anywhere on the field. Even LeBron James himself celebrated two sensational three-point shots from the ‘Chef’.

Curry ended up being cast as the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player after scoring 50 points with 16 triples included that gave him an incredible record in LeBron’s very house. There was no envy, on the contrary, both stars shone with a great game together.

LeBron James’ team ended up taking the 163-160 point victory over Kevin Durant’s team with a game-winning basket he scored ‘The king’. Even Stephen Curry himself celebrated it in a special way, without even knowing that the star of Los Angeles Lakers was about to give up against the base level of Golden State Warriors.

LeBron surrenders to Curry: ‘He has an automatic sniper attached to his arm’

“Steph, come on man, This guy is from a different planet. Literally has an automatic sniper attached to his arm and when he drops it, not just him but everyone on the court, in the stands, on TV, on their phones, they think he’s going in all the time. And nine times out of 10, sometimes 10 times out of 10, he walks in. So to be there and see that kid from Akron also shoot the ball the way he did, it was amazing, it was great,” LeBron James said about Stephen Curry.