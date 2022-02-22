Hctor Herrera, on the lack of minutes at Atltico de Madrid: “Many times I go home screwed”

DSince his arrival at Atlético de Madrid, Hctor Herrera has not found regularity in the starting eleven. The Mexican midfielder went from indisputable, referent and captain of Porto in relief of the Colchonero group, something that has been difficult for him to assimilate.

“It’s difficult because one always wants to play, be the protagonist, participate and all. me at least I try to be calm and work for when I have to play and I get an opportunity to be able to take advantage of it. the truth that many times I go home fucked, which is where you can be who you are or express what you feel,” said ‘HH’ in an interview for the EFE news agency.

In the current 2021/22 season, Herrera has barely been a starter in three of Atltico’s 25 games in LaLiga. In addition, it has entered change 11 times, he has remained on the bench in seven and has not been summoned in four (injury and coronavirus).

In the rest of the competitions the situation does not change much: twice relieved in Champions League in six possible games and a start in the Copa del Rey, where Diego Simeone’s men were eliminated in the round of 16 at the hands of the Royal Society.

“At home with my wife I also talk a lot about this subject, especially when I don’t play, when I have little participation. It is difficult to assimilate that you are not participating, that they do not take you into account. It’s hard to get home and be in the same mood, but the truth is that, thank God, in that aspect I’m calm and I have a person behind me who is also always cheering. I think at that time family is super important.”

Nonetheless, Herrera does not think about returning to Liga MX at the moment. His goal is to stay in elite football, despite the fact that there are also offers from other leagues such as Major League Soccer (MLS).

“If you ask me what it is that you want, I would love to stay. And look, I want to play, I want to have more participation, but, if it were up to me, I would gladly stay. Sometimes I think about it (going back to Mexico) because it is my country, My children haven’t lived in Mexico either, my family is here and you always want to be close to my family, but I think it’s not the time yet. I hope I can stay here for a few years.”

This Wednesday, February 23 Herrera could have minutes with Atlético de Madrid, which will host Manchester United in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

