Fortnite Arcotherapy missions and where to find the new bows

Fortnite received from today a new set of weekly quests called “arc therapy“. These challenges are already active from today and you will have time to overcome them until March 1. The name of this unique set of challenges is due to the fact that the arcs of Chapter 2 Season 6 return to the battle royale unchanged.

There are a total of 5 challenges that are available to all players and, how could it be otherwise, all of these are linked to the best use of the 4 bows that are available on the Fortnite island. Next we will see the challenges that you must complete before the end of the month and that will help you to continue collecting experience points in the battle pass.

Photo: Capture PC

As we can see, the challenges give us a decent amount of experience points (XP), but that still pales in comparison to the 25 thousand XP that we get as a reward in the weekly challenges.

Location of the new arcs of Arcotherapy

As we mentioned above, it will be the bows that take center stage this week. Weekly quests are accomplished using them, so finding one during your game will prove to be vital to gaining those experience points. The 4 bow types currently available on the Fortnite island are as follows:

Primitive Stink Bow.

Mechanical Shock Bow.

Primitive Fire Arc.

Mechanical Explosive Arc.

Unfortunately there are no precise places to find these bows. However, many players have reported their presence at gas stations and in places with buildings such as Rascacielos Recostados (“Pisos Picados” in Spanish from Spain). Of course, keep in mind that you will not be able to improve these bows with materials that you find.

Photo: Capture PC