Fortnite Arcotherapy missions and where to find the new bows

Fortnite received from today a new set of weekly quests called “arc therapy“. These challenges are already active from today and you will have time to overcome them until March 1. The name of this unique set of challenges is due to the fact that the arcs of Chapter 2 Season 6 return to the battle royale unchanged.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker