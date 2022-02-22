Duggan talks about his controversies in Exatlón: All Star

Ximena Duggan contacted our Venga la Alegría forum to talk about his recent removal from the lands and beaches of Exathlon: All Star.

Duggan was eliminated from Exatlón and told us everything that happened to her.

Duggy Drummera nickname that was earned in our

reality show

said she was satisfied with her participation in the most demanding edition.

She makes me very happy. I have felt a lot of support because people believed in me, that motivated me more. I am happy for all the people who joined and saw my entire process in Exatlón

The drummer and parkour practitioner competed against Anne Lakewho gave a fast-paced duel to all of Mexico.

“I told her that she competed incredible, she got great things out of me,” he said. Duggan about his competition with Phoenix.

Duggan breaks the silence about his controversies in Exatlón

Ximena Duggan He became known for his great performance, but also for his explosive personality with some teammates.

Over the clashes who lived with Zudy, Heber, Ernesto and Etephanie Solís, commented on this.

The truth was that it cost me a lot, I had very little control over my emotions and what I felt. Things didn’t turn out the way I wanted and I like to do things very well. It cost me work, I learned that I have to relax and stop nailing myself so much. There were many lessons

I am renewed, it was a retreat and a great learning of patience and tolerance with me and the situations that arose

The drummer from Guadalajara appreciates having been considered for the call of Exathlon: All Star.

I was very surprised when they invited me to the All Star, I couldn’t believe it. It was an honor and privilege to compete against those athletes

And this thinks about the multiple eliminations in the blue Team in the last weeks.

I know that they are less, but they are very powerful and have to give everything. They will do very well, I know

