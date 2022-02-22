Cougars vs. America, the 90 minutes that could define a semester

If a Classic What Cougars vs America arouses passion on its own, one where both teams they arrive with the pressure for good results could lead to drastic changes or the beginning of a irreparable streak later.

The Eagles of America have before them the trouble of the bad results and another loss against the university students (as happened in the Liguilla del Apertura 21) could border to directive who heads Santiago Baths to make the decision of cease to the coach Santiago Solariwho only has one victory in six league games.

Those of Coapa what’s more they have to avoid being choleric of the classification at the end of the match against Pumas. A defeat and a combination of results on that Matchday 7 would make the Eagles hit rock bottom as last place overall with 4 points.

for that to happen they just have to to lose on CU and that Atleti from saint Louis (3 points) and Saints (2 points) win their respective matches against Rayados and Cruz Azul.

The Solari’s dismissal is a very wide possibilityas revealed by Mediotiempo, because the coach would be left out of the institution with a loss in view of the felines and America would leave an interim coach while they finalize the signing of Nicholas Larcamon, Puebla’s current strategist.

Pumas can take revenge for their dismissed DT’s

In the history of short tournaments, America has been responsible for the dismissal of Pumas technicians and this time it could be the other way around.

In the history of America-Cougars, on four occasions a feline DT has lost his position due to a defeat with America. They are Hugo Sanchez in 2005, Mario Carrillo in 2012, Antonio Torres Servin in 2013 and David Patino in 2018. In the case of Patiño, he received the support to start the Clausura 2019, but after five games he was fired because finally the 6-1 win in the Semifinals of the Opening 2018 was a factor in his goodbye.

Solari will also be measured against Cougars after it was the last team that eliminated them in Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021 with a global 3-1, a victory that materialized in the second leg played in the Aztec stadium.

Pumas, in week of fundamental commitments

Cougars does not have such a bleak outlook although the results this week in the Champions League Concacaf and in the Liga MX are extremely important for the felines of Pedregal.

Contrary to all the Liga MX clubs that started the Round of 16 of the Concachampions with victory, heyou Pumas got a two-goal draw against Saprissa of Costa Ricaa team that has already won a Concacaf Final.

In the Olympic Stadium, the Cougars they need to beat the ticos to qualify. A defeat, in addition to once again truncating the dream of the Club World Cup, would cause the club to focus all its efforts on Liga MX, starting with América as the first rival.

So the Matchday 7 match will be key in the panorama of both clubs beyond the pride that is played every time they face each other.