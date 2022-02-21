“We have made a good development”

The BWT Alpine F1 team presented this Monday in Paris the new A522, which maintains the blue color, now combined with the pink colors of BWT

the spanish pilot Fernando Alonsotwice world champion, said this Monday, at the presentation of the Alpine A522the car with which he will compete in the World Cup Formula 1who is sure that the team has “made a good development” to adapt to the regulations that are released this year.

“It’s good to be back and I’ve been working hard to be ready for the new season. The preparation has been long after the regulation change was delayed (from 2021 to 2022) due to the pandemic,” said Alonso, who in 2021 achieved a podium finish, at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Alonso believes that “the car looks fantastic with the new regulations” and he “likes the new livery”, in which the color pink is incorporated with a majority presence along with the usual Alpine blue due to the sponsorship of BWT.

“We have a new engine and we are sure that we have done a good development for this new generation of cars. We won’t know where everyone stands until the Bahrain (Grand Prix) (race one), but we’re very happy to take the first lap of the car in practice this week (in Barcelona). I hope that the new regulations have worked and that we will have more exciting wheel-to-wheel races this year,” he added.

His teammate is again Frenchman Esteban Ocon, winner of the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix. and that he was “very excited, of course, not only to see the A522 for the first time, but to drive it for the first time this week”.

“It’s always a privilege to drive a new Formula One car for the first time as you know all the hard work that has gone into behind the scenes at the two factories in Enstone and Viry, by all the talented people who work at the different departments,” Ocón said.

“That feeling and that responsibility is really unique and very special. I feel ready, I feel physically ready, so let’s go out on the track and see what we have in hand this year,” said the Frenchman.

The presentation of the new single-seater was led by Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi, Groupe Renault CEO Luca de Meo, as well as the newly appointed team boss, Otmar Szafnauer, who wants to be “a powerful glue that unites all the pieces” of the team.

Rossi assured that the team “is now stronger” and hopes that “it is prepared for the future”. “Our driver line-up is the perfect recipe to help deliver the results we want to achieve on track. In 2022 we want to show steady progress with comprehensive developments across all sites to ensure we are a title contender going forward. right direction and we want to keep climbing to the top,” he said.

The Enstone factory technical cadre will be led by Pat Fry as technical director and Matt Harman. At Viry-Châtillon, Bruno Famin will act as CEO of Alpine Racing, in charge of maximizing engine performance and its integration into the chassis.

Oscar Piastri, also present at the event, is the team’s official reserve driver for 2022 after graduating from the Alpine Academy last year. The Australian driver won the FIA ​​Formula 2 championship in 2021.

Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon will drive the A522 for the first time on a filming day this Tuesday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalonia, before embarking on the first pre-season tests since Wednesday, on this very stage.