Chivas continues registering injuries and now Marcelo Michel Leaño will have to make adjustments to his scheme against León

Chivas’ defense will have to be modified this weekend at the Nou Cam

Chivas continues to accumulate absences due to multiple circumstances and now the loss of Carlos Cisneros will be added for the match against León corresponding to matchday 6 of Clausura 2022 due to a muscle injury suffered against Tigres last weekend.

During the first half against the university students, the ‘Charal’ presented an ailment that prevented him from continuing in the confrontation, so he left the field and this Thursday the Sacred Flock announced the diagnosis.

Fortunately for Marcelo Michel Leaño, the injury is not serious so he would only miss this weekend’s duel against León, but he could use Cisneros for the return home against Puebla on February 26.

“Carlos has a first-degree muscle injury in one of the twins of his left leg, for which he has done recovery work this week; according to his evolution, could be considered for the Matchday 7 duel against Puebla”, explained the letter released by the institution.

What other loss will Chivas have against León?

In addition to the loss of Carlos Cisneros, the Sacred Flock recently suffered the loss of Jesús Molina due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which put end of its participation in the Clausura 2022 and part of the Apertura 2022.

