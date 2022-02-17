Uncharted’s Nathan Drake will soon join Fortnite in a new collaboration

in the last days fortnite battle royale has revealed his next special collaboration under a mysterious riddle shared with content creators. It has already been known that the new skins that will arrive this week at the Epic Games video game are neither more nor less than Nathan Drake and Chloe Fraserfranchise characters Uncharted of Sony that, precisely, has just released the film based on the game starring Tom Holland. This collaboration has been more than confirmed with a trailer in advance that you can see under these lines.

This is how the collaboration of Fortnite with Uncharted has been announced

The new Uncharted skins in Fortnite will be released this very week as part of the current Season 1: Back of Chapter 3. As you can see at the end of the announcement trailer we have attached, the outfits will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop starting on friday february 18 2022 (presumably at 01:00 CET, as usual). Obviously we can find these skins under their own special set in the store and they can be acquire in exchange for turkeys in absolutely all platforms of the video game (their prices are still unknown).

What exactly will they be? outfits, objects and accessories of Uncharted that we will have in Fortnite? Well, the datamining community has already advanced that these will be its contents:

Nathan Drake Skin: which will include two styles, one based on Nathan from Uncharted 4 and one based on Tom Holland’s Nathan for the movie.

which will include two styles, one based on Nathan from Uncharted 4 and one based on Tom Holland’s Nathan for the movie. Chloe Frazer Skin: to include up to three styles, one of them based on his appearance from Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and another based on his appearance for the Sony movie.

to include up to three styles, one of them based on his appearance from Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and another based on his appearance for the Sony movie. Two peaks.

A hang glider.

A gesture.

The collaboration between Uncharted and Fortnite came about thanks to a enigmatic riddle. Apparently, Epic Games itself decided to send content creators in recent days a few promotional materials that included a treasure map and several secrets to reveal. The idea was that these creators should gather a password of fourteen characters to enter on this website, so that by solving the password together, the announcement of the next collaboration would be obtained.

Finally it was learned that the password was “sicparvismagna”, one of the most emblematic slogans of the Uncharted franchise. By solving the riddle it reached the trailer of the skins.

Remember that you can visit our complete guide to know the best tips and tricks and easily overcome all the challenges of the season. Fortnite is a Battle Royale that is free to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch and devices Androidyou can read our analysis.