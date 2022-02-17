This was Barcelona the last time they played in the ‘Second European Division’

Barcelona hosts Napoli for the first leg of the UEFA Europa League playoffs. This match will mark the return of the Barcelona to the contest after almost two decades, since The last time the Blaugrana team played in a continental competition other than the Champions League was in the 2003/04 campaign.

At that time, the Camp Nou club was coming off a dark 2002/03 season. In The league, Barcelona He finished in sixth position. The board fired the coach louis van gaalwho had been in office for years, and the decision was to make a good reformulation for the following year.

Ronaldinho in Barcelona vs. Celtic, for the 2003/04 Uefa Cup Getty Images

After van Gaal left, Frank Rijkaard arrived at the Camp Nou accompanied by strong reinforcements such as Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Rafael Márquez, Ricardo Quaresma and Edgar Davids. In addition, some promising names from the academy such as Andrés Iniesta were promoted to the first team of the professionals.

They joined a good base of talented players, such as full-back Michael Reiziger, defender Carles Puyol, midfielders Xavi (now Barça manager), Luis Enrique and Phillip Cocu, and forwards Javier Saviola and Patrick Kluivert.

At the same time, several figures left the team, such as goalkeeper Roberto Bonano, defender Frank de Boer and midfielders Fábio Rochemback, Geovanni and Juan Román Riquelme.

The “new Barcelona” fit in well, and the 2003/04 season was much better than the previous one despite the lack of titles. In The leaguefor example, the Catalans managed to finish in second place with the Valencia proclaiming himself champion.

It was a harbinger of the “glorious age” to come in the years to come, when the Barcelona would once again dominate Europe.

Participation in the Europa League

As he finished sixth in the 2002/03 season, the Barcelona did not dispute the Champions League in the 2003/04 campaign. The consolation prize was to play the UEFA Cupthe old name of the Europe League.

Contrary to what many giants do when it is their turn to play the Europe Leaguethe Spanish club played the competition seriously, using their starters in the first phase of the tournament against Puchov from Slovakia.

The result was a real scandal: in the second leg against the Slovaks, the Barcelona team he won 8-0 with a Ronaldinho hat-trick included.

In the next phase, the Barcelona again had a simple confrontation. against the weak Panionios from Greece, Frank Rijkaard’s team advanced easily with 3-0 away and 2-0 at home.

In the round of 16there was a rival with a little more tradition: Brondby from Denmark. Once again, the Blaugrana managed to qualify without major shocks: 1-0 with a goal from Ronaldinho in the first leg and 2-1 at the Camp Nou.

In the quarter-finals, Barcelona faced a bigger rival: Celtic from Scotland. And the Alviverdes would be responsible for the elimination of the culé team in the UEFA Cup.

In the first leg, the Scots won 1-0 at Celtic Park thanks to a goal from striker Alan Thompson. In the second leg, the scoreline in the first leg remained with Barcelona unable to score a goal despite having the likes of Xavi, Luis Enrique and Ronaldinho on the pitch.

That was the end of the Catalans’ participation in the European competition.

The Celtic was eliminated in the next phase by the surprising Villarrealwhile the champion was the Valenciathe best team in Spain at that time. Valencia won in the final Olympic Marseillewhich had Didier Drogba as his offensive reference.