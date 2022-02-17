Perro Bermúdez reveals which ESPN analyst begged him not to give him a nickname

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.17.2022 14:47:29





The Desert Fox, the Guarani Prince, the Emperor, the Baby and the Brody. Those are just some of the wonderful nicknames created by Enrique Bermúdez that are in the memory of the fans, but it existed a footballer who begged him to stop calling him by his nickname because his close people brought him “annoyed”.

With a career of more than 40 years as a broadcaster that includes 11 World Cups in tow and in Qatar 2022 he is in his twelfth, the great Perro Bermúdez confessed who was the only player who asked him not to give him a nickname; even, that ex-soccer player now works as ESPN analyst and not long ago he was a director of Chivas.

“Only one person protested the nickname I gave him. It was the Giraffe that I put on Paco Gabriel de Andabut he, with all the decency in the world, called me on the phone to ask me not to tell him that anymore because his friends brought him fucked up and since then I stopped saying it like that”, said the Dog in an interview with another legend of the medium such as Toño de Valdés.

“Nicknames come up one after another. My theory about my phrases and nicknames is that if I hear people say them on the street I keep saying them, if not, it means they didn’t hit. There is Captain Fury with Alfredo Tena, who once on television thanked me for the nickname because he said that they knew him better with that than with his name. Sheriff Quirarte, Viking Dávalos, Prince Guarani for Pepe Cardozo,” he added.

‘Fuck Alarcón, I’m still alive’; the anecdote of the Dog with a lion

With so many years on Televisa and TUDN, Bermúdez de la Serna has seen any number of colleagues pass by. One of them is Javier Alarconwho was editorial chief of the sports area and with whom the famous narrator has a curious anecdote that involves a Lion while recording a promotional 2002 World Cup.

“They put a fucking lion on me here. I know that animals smell fear and I played crazy so he wouldn’t smell my fearIf not, there I was. Me to every mother caressing his hair, but you can imagine inside how he was. Then they told me that they had half sedated him, but he is still a lion, “he recalled.