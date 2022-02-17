‘Mexico has a great player’; Tremendous praise from Xavi to Chucky Lozano

Midtime Editorial

Barcelona, ​​Spain / 02.16.2022 14:56:56





In the world elite they know of the great quality of Hirving Lozano and the praise they arrive, nothing more and nothing less, than from Barcelona in the voice of Xavi Hernándezone of the best midfielders of all time who now, in his role as coach, recognizes the Chucky as a great playerthis before the confrontation with Napoli in the UEFA Europa League.

With the Round of 16 first leg to be played at the Camp Nou this Thursday, Xavi attended the press and spoke about the absences of the Italians, among which is the Chucky Lozanoof whom the Spaniard spoke wonders and how his loss for the commitment is surely a heavy blow for the Neapolitans.

“They have significant losses Lobotka, Politano and the same Lozano, who seems to me a footballer capable of making a difference on the wing, one on one, skilful, unbalanced, it is an important loss for Napoli, it seems to me a very good player“, Were the words of the culé strategist towards the Mexican.

Let us remember that Lozano Bahena was injured with the Mexican National Team in the qualifying match against Panama at the Azteca Stadium, when he suffered a dislocated shoulder and therefore is low against Barcelona for the Ida and probably for the Vuelta on the 24th of this month.

It gives courage not to be in Champions: Xavi

After a monumental failure in the group stageof which they finished third behind Bayern Munich and Benfica, Barça is satisfied with playing in the UEFA Europa League, something that obviously annoys their coach, who as a footballer won the Orejona four times.

“It gives courage not to be in the Champions, but that has to rebel us to play it again. It is an opportunity for us, we have a situation at the club and the main objective is to play in the next Champions League. We have two ways: enter the top four or win the Europa League,” he said.