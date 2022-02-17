Dallas Cowboys Cheerleading Voyeurism Scandal

The Dallas Cowboys paid a confidential settlement of 2.4 million dollars after the accusations of four cheerleaders of the franchise on voyeurism by a senior executive, who during an event in 2015 at the AT&T Stadium he watched the women as they changed in the dressing room.

Each of the four cheerleaders received $399,523.27. According to data from ESPN, a member was the one who declared that she saw Richard Dalrymple, senior vice president public relations and communications Dallas, behind a wall holding out her hand while holding her iPhone as they changed.

According to people at the event and attorneys for the cheerleaders, Dalrymple He entered the locker room with a security key that he himself used.

Richard also received accusations from a fan of the Cowboys, who ensures that Dalrymple took pictures up the skirt of Charlotte Jones-Andersona senior vice president and daughter of Jerry Jones, team ownerin the meeting room during the draft 2015. According to ESPN, this fan signed an affidavit.

Dalrymple mentioned that he entered the locker room without knowing that the cheerleaders They were there and he quickly left the place, but his version was contradicted and on Monday night he gave a statement saying that the accusations were false.

“The people who know me, co-workers, the media and colleagues, they know who I am and how I am,” he said. “I understand the very serious nature of these allegations and do not take them lightly. The accusations are, however, false. One was accidental and the other just didn’t happen. Everything that is alleged was thoroughly investigated years ago, and I was fully cooperative,” Richard added.

In addition, a staff Dallas mentioned that the franchise He did his research and found nothing to the contrary. Richard Dalrymple about inappropriate behavior or photographs and videos about the entertainers or women in general of the institution.

“The organization took these allegations very seriously and moved immediately to fully investigate this matter,” shared Jim Wilkinson, communications consultant for the team. “The investigation was handled consistently and with the best human resources and legal practices, and the investigation found no evidence of misconduct,” Jim said.

In October 2015, Dalrymple He received a formal written warning, but ESPN sources avoided sharing any content or information on the subject out of concern for safety.

“If any inappropriate conduct had been found, Richard would have been terminated immediately. Everyone involved feels terrible about this unfortunate incident,” Wilkinson added.

Richard continued to work with the cowboys in his post for six years after the incident. It was not until February 2 that he told The Dallas Morning News about his retirement after 32 years and was fired for Jerry Jones and his family, while on the part of the portal of the club He didn’t even get a thank you.

His retirement came after ESPN began interviewing people about this event where Dalrymple said that: “the problems have nothing to do with my retirement from a long and rewarding career, I was only contacted by this story after my retirement.”

Finally, in May 2016 the cheerleaders, the spouses and officers of the cowboys they signed a non-disclosure agreement about what had happened and promised not to speak publicly about it.

The identity of the Cheerleaders will not be revealed by the portal that did this investigation, the women refused an interview to talk about this story. A former cheerleader familiar with the incident noted that he was acquainted with the rest of the cheerleaders.

