Cruz Azul defeated Forge FC by the minimum difference

Blue Cross He shook off the bad vibes of the environment and recovered the path of victory in his debut in the Concachampions before him F.C. from Canada.

The Celestes did not have a good time due to the low temperatures, but a goal from Romulo Otero at minute 30 ‘it was enough for Machine will direct the tie and, above all, will make it clear that the group is united in the face of adversity.

The ‘Scorpion‘ took responsibility for a stopped ball and although the distance to the goal was quite far, the Venezuelan player surprised the goalkeeper of the Forgedwith a distant shot that had the complicity of the wind and was embedded in the goal.

Before that, the cement team had manifested operational problems at the start of the game, due to the large number of movements in the starting eleven of Juan Maximo Reynoso.

for the second time Machine he changed his posture, he was better adapted to the weather and to the field, in addition to the fact that the changes gave him volume of play and little by little the match was reaching the ground that best benefits them.

Although the result was short, those led by Reynoso They were smart and didn’t go through any big setbacks to maintain a highly valuable lead in their debut in the Concachampions.

Machine has on a silver platter the tie against Forgedso the second leg looks like a mere formality before settling in the Quarterfinals.

Now, Blue Cross has the obligation to rediscover victory in the League from this very weekend when I visit the Red Devils in Nemesio Diez.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: REYNOSO PRIOR TO THE DEBUT OF THE MACHINE AT CONCACHAMPIONS: ‘I SEE IT AS AN OPPORTUNITY’