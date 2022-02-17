Contract extended for five years

The strategist who arrived at the franchise in 2019, managed to win the American Conference title in his second year in charge.

With barely 38 years old, and in his first experience as a head coach in the National Football League (NFL), Zack Taylor managed to take the Cincinnati Bengals to his first superbowl in three decades and to win the American Conference title in the 2021 season.

Despite the fact that in his first two championships, he finished with a mark of six wins, 25 losses and one draweverything changed in the past contest, with a recovered Joe Burrow Commanding the offense, he managed to qualify for the Playoffs for the first time after six years and win his zone after 34 years.

For the same reason, it was not surprising that the Bengals made an important decision with Taylor, finally announcing the extension of his contract for the next five NFL seasonsthat is, it will continue in the Ohio franchise until the end of the 2026 tournament.

Bengals make decision with Zac Taylor



“Cincinnati fans recognize what Zac does with this team, as do the players and myself. He has brought excitement to the city, he deserves credit and recognition for that.“said the owner of the team Mike Brownwho also recognized that “he worked to develop the foundation for a winning program that was to be successful over time. The fruits of that labor were seen this year. I know Zac’s effort and passion and I am pleased with his approach.”.

After confirming his continuity in the Bengals, Taylor assured that “it’s really fun to be hereI am very grateful to everyone in this organization, these three years have been great and now we want to start a new date, a new path in this game“.