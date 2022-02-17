Barcelona tied with Napoli and left everything for the Vuelta

The Barcelona and the Naples they sealed the draw at the Camp Nou in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32 in a match that, due to the rhythm, intensity and level of play of both teams, was more similar to a Champions League tie.

The azulgrana team -no aim in the final minutes of the match- and the Neapolitan team -maduro with the ball- will play for the pass to the Round of 16 at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium after Pyotr Zielinsky opened the scoring in the first half and Fernando Torresfrom a penalty, matched him in the second.

For the first time in seventeen years the Barcelona did not dispute a tie of the highest European competition. The anthem of the ‘Champions’ did not sound nor did the star volley in the center of the lawn before the initial whistle. Improper ingredients of a great European night. However, on the pitch and in the stands -73,525 spectators wanting to cheer on- a high level duel was seen.

With aubameyangwho premiered ownership, stretching the pressure and Nico Gonzalezstealing balls in the three-quarter area, the first chances came in the local team.

He enjoyed the first chances Barca to boots of Ferran Torres, Pedri Y Nico. None found the net, either due to the deflected shots of the players or the intervention of Meret, very safe under the sticks.

threatened the Barca to stumbles and in these aubameyang served a free ball in the front to Fernando Torres, that before connecting the shot he slipped and sent the ball over the goal.

From 1-0 it went to 0-1 (min.29). On the next play, Elmas invented a break on the right wing, waited for the arrival of Pyotr Zielinsky what a low impact with the right hand. He rejected with his feet Ter Stegen that in the second shot of the Polish midfielder he could not do anything to avoid the goal.

Despite the inaccuracies in the midfield, the locals locked up their rival. Pedri managed the engine room and Adama threatened on the right. In a cross from the Spanish winger, Juan Jesús brushed the ball with his hand and the VAR notified the Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs of the infraction. He did not hesitate and pointed to the penalty spot. Ferranvery imprecise in attack, took responsibility and beat meret (1-1, min.58).

The goal encouraged Xavi to make a triple change. He entered with a stroke to Busquets‘Gavi‘ Y Dembelemuch hissed by the public of the Camp Nou after the pulse between the club and the player in the winter market.

Barcelona kept rowing looking for victory, while Napoli, somewhat tired, bet everything on some isolated race by Osimhen or Mertens, who replaced the Nigerian.

The boarding schools Dembele they revolutionized the azulgrana attack, but neither Fernando Torres, on two occasions, neither Luuk de Jong, with a showy Chilean, undid the knot. Mertens, in the last minutes, also had the victory with a free shot that Ter Stegen caught without problems.

Xavi’s Barça deserved more, as Diego Armando Maradona will have to look for victory if he wants to be in the round of 16 of the second continental competition.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: GUARDADO SIGNED A GREAT GOAL IN PLAY AGAINST ZENIT IN THE 16TH ROUND OF THE EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL FIRST LEG