America launches promotion and tickets against Pachuca will cost 25 pesos

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.17.2022 12:28:56





The America club has launched a promotion for their duel this weekend against Pachucathis in order to encourage vaccination count the coronavirus among the Mexican population. And it is that through their social networks they made it known that the tickets for the Azteca Stadium they will have a cost of 25 pesos.

“Eagles, do you already have your complete vaccination schedule? Special promotion in favor of everyone’s health. Get your ticket for the game vs. Pachuca at $25.00. Present your vaccination certificate at Ticket Office 1 of the @EstadioAzteca on the day of the match”, can be read in the message.

The promotion comes just at the moment when the Eagles are experiencing a crisis of resultsbecause Wednesday night they fell to Mazatlan in the pending duel MX Leaguewhat has the azulcremas in position 14 with four units.

???????? ????????AND???????????????? ????????????????????? ??????????????? ???????? Introducing the new ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????? ??????????????? ??????????????? ???????????????. With this design we celebrate the colors and vibe of the neighborhood of ?????????????????????, a place where football is lived and breathed ALREADY in @AmeShopMx #TheAmericaNeverFor pic.twitter.com/TViNaKnGjN — Club America (@ClubAmerica) February 17, 2022

They will present uniform

The America club He also announced on his social networks that for the match against Pachucas of the next Sunday at 4:00 p.m.the team will be premiering his third uniform of the seasonwhich is black with mint trim.

​