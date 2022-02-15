With Super Bowl won, Aaron Donald does not rule out retirement from the NFL

Ricardo Vaquier Garcia-Valseca

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles / 02.13.2022





In high performance it is said that you have to know how to say goodbye gracefully before the sport retires you and that could do Aaron Donald after winning Super Bowl LVI this Sunday in front of their fans at the sofi stadium from The Angels. Considered the best defensive tackle in the NFLnumber 99 of the rams he did not commit to return for the 2022 Season.

“I want to embrace the momentenjoy it with my colleagues and my family. I want to enjoy it a day or maybe two, this is a blessing and about the future, we’ll see“, declared the man who with a capture to Joe Burrow sealed LA’s win for the second time in the superbowl.

In just his eighth season on the NFL since the rams He was selected in the first round of the 2014 Draft. Aaron Donald He already has a career worthy of Hall of Fame as one of the most dominant defensive backs there has ever been and feels like he hears of “mission accomplished” to the organization.

“This is like closing the circle. A franchise to which I owe everything as a playerthat it took me in 2014 to bring it back to the top, that of st louis We moved to Los Angeles and we can finally say that we are the best in the world at this,” he said.

Matt Stafford, the tender image of the Super Bowl

With three touchdown passes this Sunday, matthew stafford was one of the key pieces for the victory of the rams, which also allows him to shake off the bitterness of the 12 years he spent in Detroit without a postseason win. For this campaign he reached the rams and achieved four victories in these Playoffsincluding the SBLVI.

“I thank the organization and the Coach McVay because they blindly trusted me, they wanted me here to help them reach the top and it is thanks to all of them that today I can call myself champion. My colleagues are the best and I am especially happy for Aaron (Donald), is an inspiration“Declared the quarterback, whose three daughters stole their eyes before the lenses of the press in subsequent interviews, accompanying their father on the stand.

