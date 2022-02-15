Rating Super Bowl LVI: Televisa widely surpassed TV Azteca

Midtime Editorial

TUDN boasted its solid victory against “the competition”in this case Aztec TVin the fight for the Super Bowl rating, since he managed to accumulate 6 million viewersabout 1 million 400 thousand more than those of Ajusco

said figure corresponds to the full rangewhich focuses not only on the game, but also on the program pre and post analysishaving its peak in the development of the duel between Bengals and Rams, where reached about 1.9 million viewers.

With that victory, those from Chapultepec 18 they managed to shake off the hegemony in major events that their counterpart has imposedwhich especially dominates in the matches of the Mexican National Team, with constant victories during the qualifying round to Qatar.

Also, the team led by Christian Martinoli and Luis García have imposed their law when they share matches in the Liga MX finals, the most recent being the series between Atlas and León.

In Televisa they bet on the experience

With Enrique Burak, Toño de Valdés and Pepe Segarra at the head, Televisa opted to give continuity to a group that has gotten into the taste of the majority of Mexican fans, while TV Azteca was once again represented by Enrique Garay, Ines Sainz and Joaquin Castillo.​

