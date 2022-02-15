Jorge Sánchez surprised with his return to training after his injury

round weekend for America. After having achieved the first victory of the tournament in Coapa rounded off their pleasant moment with the return of Jorge Sanchez to workouts.

The right side of the Eagles suffered a ligament injury of his knee in his adventure with the National selection, however, to his good fortune, the player only needed palliative rehabilitation and rest and was expected to be back After one month of inactivity

However, yesterday’s practice was surprised by the appearance of Sanchez making physical work together with his companions, in a clear sign that evolves favorably of your injury.

Even within the Nest there is optimism because his player can return to the courts earlier than budgeted: “It’s going well, maybe he’ll recover early“, commented a source with knowledge of the situation.

At the moment Jorge has only been able to play two parties of the tournament remembering that he was on the opening day against Puebla and later before Atlasboth playing the 90 minutes.

