How has Saprissa fared in 2022?

Los Morados did not start the year in the best possible way and will seek to come back against Pumas.

Cougars got the long-awaited third victory in the Closure 2022 after two losses in a row against Tigres and Xolos. Luckily for him, the victory came at the best possible moment, because this Wednesday he will be facing a Saprissa which is no longer the same as back in 2005.

+ ALL THE MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSURE +

The present of the auriazules is under scrutiny because it is what the fans are interested in, but not much is known about the Morados, the next rival in the Concachampionsso reviewing her present can be a relief for Lillini and her technical body.

Since the beginning of the First Division tournament in Costa Rica, the historic Costa Rican team has not shown the hierarchy for which it was known in the continental arena. His participation in the tournament began on the second day and, of the five games he played, he got his first victory this weekend against Alajuelense.

So far in the tournament, the team adds just four units (one win, one draw, three losses) and is ranked 11th out of a possible 12so they are not living a great present.

However, this day’s victory in the National Classic will surely give the Ticos an injection of confidence, who will seek to embitter a Cougars who wants to run for champion in the Concachampions.