He grabbed the spotlight after giving his shirt to a small Ajax fan

Edson Alvarez He has become a benchmark player in the Ajax in recent months for his great football quality, and proof of this is the recognition he has received from the fans. This Sunday, the Mexican defender monopolized the spotlight for giving his shirt to a child who had shown his desire to obtain it.

At the end of the meeting between Ajax Y Twentea small fan of the team amsterdam He was carrying a cardboard which said: “Edson, can I have your shirt please?“.

The ‘machine‘ realized this situation and decided to go to where the infant was to give him the shirt he had worn throughout the match.

The set of Ajax boasted the moment through a video published on their social networks, in which it can also be heard as Edson He was applauded by the public present in the stands.

Alvarez He is going through an extraordinary footballing moment, being a recurring starter in the Dutch team’s commitments.

After winning 5-0 against Twente, the Ajax He is the absolute leader of the eredivisie; with a wide advantage of five points over the PSV from Erick Gutierrez.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: FEBRUARY 14: SPORTS CELEBRITIES ‘SPILL’ HONEY ON SOCIAL NETWORKS