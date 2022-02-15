Grants to promote the mental health and well-being of residents and professionals

Grants to promote the mental health and wellness of Palm Beach County residents and professionals.

Big ideas can come from the least expected places. That’s why we invite individuals

individuals, groups, and organizations to use their imaginations to create new ways of

support mental health, now and in the long term.

What does our community need? Who can help?

What conversations can you have to create a positive impact on our mental health and improve

behaviour?

BeWellPBC invites you to share your innovative ideas from the 7th of

February!

We invite to the application process individuals, groups, and organizations in the county of

Palm Beach.

● Palm Beach County Residents (all ages) –

(You do not need to be affiliated with any organization.)

● Community groups.

● Religious organizations.

Nonprofit organizations with 501(c)(3) status

private businesses

Schools or educational centers.

Municipalities

You can apply alone or with friends. We love teamwork.

We ask you to remember:

● Support Palm Beach County professionals and residents who need it most

● Promotes creative solutions for behavioral health and wellness.

● Focus on these ideas or areas:

o Community healing and resilience.

o Build a supportive community.

o Support the well-being of the workforce.

● Honor equality and inclusion.

● Promote free activities for residents to participate in – not fundraisers

money.

● The idea must be fully developed and implemented within one year of receiving the grant.

Enter this web address and upload your application until March 5 at 1:59 pm

www.bewellpbc.org/dowellgrants

(Sorry – no exceptions)

Please note:

⮚ That we want to meet you. All applicants must attend our virtual information session on

February 15 or 23 at 5:30 pm Please register here https://bewellpbc.eventbrite.com

⮚ People or organizations living or located in Palm County are welcome to apply

Beach.

⮚ We love ideas from people, groups and organizations. We like teamwork.

⮚ We support the creation of podcasts with creative and innovative topics.

⮚ We are here to help you with the application process. Sign up at dowellgrants@bewellpbc.org

⮚ Note: If you want to apply for the creation of a podcast, go to our website for more information.

The goal of BeWellPBC:

It is to achieve a community where all the people of Palm Beach County feel

hope, support, connection and empowerment