Fan invaded the field of SoFi Stadium during Super Bowl LVI

The superbowl He left us moments that will be remembered throughout the years. Through social networks a video was viralized where a fan is observed enter the field of play and start running inside the court trying to get past the security people.

In the images, the person dressed in black is seen running with a White flaghowever, the taste did not last long because three guards They cornered the subject, knocked him down and in the end They managed to handcuff him. Even in the video you can see a player from the rams trying to stop it to be able to resume the game, although it stops doing it to get together with his partners.

The events occurred after halftime show starring great rap icons. According to reports, this was not the only person who thought of invading the court, however, the other fan He was arrested immediately by security before enter the field of play.

This is not the first time something similar has happened, because in the previous edition a person made a large profit after betting that there would be an intruder in the match, being him the invader himself.

The rams they ended up getting their second trophy vince lombardi in its history after defeating 23-20 the Bengals at SoFi Stadium. cooper kupp was named the Super Bowl MVP after scoring two touchdowns in the game.

