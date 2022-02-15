Cruz Azul traveled to Canada with 4 absences to face the Forge

The casualties of Rodríguez, Aguilar and Romero were a technical decision by Juan Reynoso, while Aldrete continues to recover from an injury

This Monday Blue Cross He traveled to Canada to measure himself F.C. on the CONCACAF Champions League and he did it with four confirmed casualties to face the Canadians. Charlie Rodriguez, Paul Aguilar, Angel Romero Y Adrian Aldrete they did not make the trip to the country of the maple leaf and are ruled out for next Wednesday’s duel in the City of Hamilton.

The absences of Rodríguez, Aguilar and Romero were a technical decision of John Reynosowho preferred to leave these elements in Mexico City to give them rest and focus on physical work with the intention that they be 100 percent next Sunday when the Celestes face the Toluca team at the Nemesio Diez Stadium.

In the case of Adrián Aldrete, the player has an injury to his calf that prevented him from making the trip, the left side of the machine stayed at La Noria to continue his rehabilitation under the supervision of the club’s doctors and may be back as soon as possible with the rest of his companions.

Notably Blue Cross worked in the morning at La Noria before making the trip to Canadian lands, led by John Reynoso They began training with a talk to close ranks after Saturday’s defeat against Necaxa and later began with physical and soccer work under the orders of the cement workers’ coaching staff.

Blue Cross will have one last practice in Canada before making his tournament debut on Wednesday night against Forged FC, without a doubt one of the most complicated challenges you will have Blue Cross at its premiere Concacaf It will be the icy weather that prevails at the moment, according to the latest reports the temperature in Hamilton ranges between -8 and -11 degrees Celsius at this time and no great variation is expected at the time of the game on February 16.