Beijing 2022 LIVE: Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics medal table, at the moment

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics they enter their last week of activities. The winter fair has given us endless emotions and peak triumphs, exalting several athletes to the sports Olympus in each of their disciplines.

Various nations are still fighting for the honor of being the best in the fair, and for this they will compete with all their effort the last medals in dispute. here in CLEAR BRAND We leave you a count of the medal harvest at the moment

Who won the first medal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics?

Therese Johaug was the one who got the honor of staying with the first gold medal awarded in Beijing 2022. The Norwegian achieved such an honor after remaining in first place in the cross-country skiing event.

The podium was completed Russian Olympic Committee athlete Natalia Nepryaeva, with his silver medal, and Austrian Teresa Stadlober, with the award of bronze.

MEDAL TABLE Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE

Norway | 9 gold | 5 silver | 7 bronzes | 21 total

Germany | 8 gold | 5 silver | 2 bronzes | 15 total

United States | 7 golds | 6 silver | 3 bronzes | 16 total

Netherlands | 6 golds | 4 silver | 2 bronzes | 12 total

Austrian | 5 golds | 6 silver | 4 bronzes | 15 total

