Users recreate in ‘Minecraft’ the city of Springfield from the hit TV show ‘The Simpsons’

U.S.- Minecraft is the ultimate creation tool, where with a little creativity, and a little bit of effort and perseverance, you can literally design anything you want block by block. Now is the time to see one of the most iconic cities on television.

Is about Springfield, the city where the stories of The Simpson, and that surely we all have in our memory. Iconic places such as the Simpsons house or its neighbors, the Flanders, the Kwik-E-Mart wave Moe’s Taverneveryone is inside this recreation.

We can also see large spaces such as the Nuclear power station, the planetarium or the Springfield Isotope Stadium. The creation has been under construction for seven months and has not yet finished, as confirmed by its promoter, BlocksterCraft.

The recreation has taken as a guide the city that we can see in the simpsons hit and run, a game released for Playstation 2 and that many ask for a remake for the new generation. And while this is far from it, it’s nice to see the great city of Springfield faithfully recreated in Minecraft.