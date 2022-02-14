the sanction suffered by Club América and celebrated by Santos Laguna

The context in which the game will unfold the Eagles of America and Santos Lagunaprior to the start of the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX it was unimaginable. In short, whether you like it or not, the meeting scheduled for this Saturday, February 12 at 9:00 p.m. (CDMX) at the Crown Stadiumwill face the last and the penultimate of the table.

It is for this reason that more than three points will be at stake in the show. A victory will mean getting out of the well and, consequently, appeasing a little the criticism that invades both Santiago Solari like Peter Caixinhaboth very far, at least for the moment, from meeting the expectations of their respective fans for these first six months of the year.

It is in the scenario described that there was a low and somewhat particular celebration of the Santos Lagunaas a result of a sanction that they suffered in recent days the Eagles of America of Little Indianmore precisely in his presentation before the Athletic Saint Louis last saturday at Aztec stadium by date four of Closure 2022.

It turns out that in front of the cast of Potosi the right side was expelled Miguel Layun by a stomp -apparently unintentionally- to Facundo Walleran action that, due to its corresponding penalty, assured those of Keep not to come across who was one of his greatest executioners in his last years in the competitions of the MX League.

What is the reference? the encounter that the Eagles of America -of, at that time, Anthony Mohammed– they beat him at Corona Stadium to Verdiblanco 4 to 1 with four goals from the experienced soccer player, by date 10 of the Opening Tournament 2014weeks before the start of his European journey through the Watford, Porto, Seville and Villarreal.