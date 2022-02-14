Packers ready to shell out near their salary cap to secure Aaron Rodgers

In Green Bay they want to keep Rodgers and claim to have the formula to fix their finances for 2022

The Green Bay Packers are prepared to do everything they can to lure Aaron Rodgers into the team next season, spending as close to the salary cap as possible this year and extending it into future years as much as possible, sources said. to adam schefter from ESPN.

It’s an approach the New Orleans Saints used before quarterback Drew Brees would withdraw.

Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with the Packers has improved, but several factors could force the quarterback out of the team. AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Rodgers, who won his second straight MVP award (and fourth overall) last week, stressed Thursday that the animosity he felt toward the organization last year is gone.

Rodgers, 38, said he will decide what he wants to do in 2022, “in the near future, and I’m not going to keep a lot of people waiting.”

In the rest of his press conference after the Honorsseemingly laid out the cases for just about every possible scenario, though he seemed to downplay the idea of ​​playing for another team when he corrected after first mentioning what was the best “place” for him.

“I think you have to take some of the excitement out of it and then learn to understand what it takes to renovate and feel what the best place is,” Rodgers hurried, pausing briefly. “The best decision for me to go forward, it’s not really the place, more like, how does it feel to commit to a season if that’s what I want to do? The good thing is that I still feel like my body is fine.

He previously hinted at “The Pat McAfee Show” that he’d like to make his decision before March 8, when the Packers must decide whether to use the franchise tag on star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Rodgers has one year left on his contract with the Packers, who face significant salary-cap issues this offseason. The Packers are currently $48,910,955 over their projected cap for the 2022 season, according to research from ESPN Stats & Information. Nine teams are above the cap, but only the Saints are worse off at $74,174,019.

Rodgers expressed concern after the season that the Packers are in rebuilding mode, something he said he wants no part of. Coach Matt LaFleur responded by saying that he believes the organization will have what it takes to contend for a spot on the Super bowl.

“There’s absolutely a plan in place,” LaFleur said. “There are ways to, I don’t want to say manipulate, but there are ways to move money and make sure we get back as many of our key players as possible.”

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.