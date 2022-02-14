Nathan Drake already has a date of arrival at Fortnite

This Saturday, February 12, several content creators from around the world posted on their social networks that they had received promotional material from Epic Games. It was a surprise for everyone to see that the posts were part of an alternate reality game.

The challenge was to obtain a fourteen-character key to enter on this website: https://www.epicgames.com/fortnite/es-ES/AD8AB0, each content creator received a riddle which gave a letter when solved. By putting together all the letters of the content creators, it gave the following as a password: “sicparvismagna”, Francis Drake’s motto in the Uncharted saga.

Entering the password on the web you could see the following trailer:

This announces all the content that will come to the game in collaboration with Uncharted and its release date. Thus confirming that the following cosmetic content will arrive in Fortnite on February 18, 2022:

Skin Nathan Drake (includes an Uncharted 4 style and a Tom Holland style from the movie).

Skin Chloe Frazer (includes three styles, one of which is from her look in The Lost Legacy and one from her look in the movie for actress Sophia Ali.)

Second Hand Sable harvesting tool.

Ax Parashurama harvesting tool.

Hang glider Sully’s Seaplane.

Journal Update gesture.

Treasure maps and buried treasure will also return, an item that was originally introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 8.