Jimmy Lozano celebrated ‘at the top of his lungs’ Necaxa’s victory from home

He only has a few days as a technician Necaxabut Jaime Lozano He already gave a small demonstration of his passion for soccer and support for the Raythat this saturday night They entered the field of the Azteca Stadium to beat Cruz Azul.

In a short video posted by the filmmaker Catherine Serna you can see the coach celebrating Necaxa’s second goal which gave him his first three points as coach of the Aguascalientes team.

The Jimmy shouts the goal “at the top of his lungs” from his housebecause it should be remembered that he could not be with the team in the Aztec due to a covid issue that afflicts his family and has forced them to stay isolated at home until the tests are negative in order to be able to join their work.

Necaxa officially introduced to Jimmy Lozano prior to this Day 5 of the Closure 2022the coach acknowledged that this project was the one that most convinced him of all the proposals he had in recent weeks.

The DT, who won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympicsbegan his stage with the Rayos on the right foot, since a last minute golde gave the team victory against Cruz Azul.