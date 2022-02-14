How much do Clausura 2022 America vs Mazatlan tickets cost and where to buy them?

Club América visits Mazatlán in duel pending Matchday 2 Liga MX 2022 and here we tell you the price of the tickets, how and where to buy them.

Club America and Mazatlan They face this Wednesday, February 16, in their pending match that corresponds to the Matchday 2 of Liga MX in the Clausura 2022 Tournamentand if you plan to go to the Kraken to support the Eagles, here we give you all the details to purchase tickets.

Ticket prices for the game Mazatlan vs. America

It is well known by all that every time the Eagles leave the Azteca to play away in Liga MX, great expectations are generated, especially when it comes to going outside of Mexico City. And in the case of Sinaloa, the fans don’t want to miss this match, since in addition both teams come from winning, so emotions are guaranteed. Tickets have a cost ranging from 450 pesos to 2 thousand 500 pesos.

Upper header: $450

Upper East: $540

Upper Poniente: $630

Corner kick: $720

North Central: $810

South Central: $900

East side: $990

West Side: $1,080

Middle East: $1,260

Central Poniente: $1,440

Sky Boxes: $2,000

Lounge Area: $2,500

*Costs are equivalent to the Mexican peso.

How and where to buy tickets?

Mazatlan vs America tickets are already on sale and can be purchased online from the official website of Boletomóvil. However, in person you can go to the stadium ticket officefrom 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (local time) or at Achaia Square.

Tickets are available from February 12 and 13in exclusive only for subscribers to the Sinaloa team. The sale to the general public is from 14 to 16 of the same month, so if you don’t want to miss this game live, we recommend getting up early to secure your place at El Kraken.

At what time does America play Mazatlan?

The match between Águilas and Sinaloenses will be played this Wednesday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. In the Northwest of the country it takes place from 5:00 p.m.; 6:00 p.m. in the Pacific and 8:00 p.m. in the Southeast.