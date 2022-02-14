FIFA ordered Brazil-Argentina to resume; four Argentines, sanctioned with two games

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee resolved that the party Brazil-Argentinaqualifying for the World Cup 2022 which was suspended last September 5, is played on a date and place decided by the FIFA and imposed a two-match ban on four Argentine players and fines on the federations of both countries.

The meeting was interrupted by the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency of Brazil when 5 minutes had elapsed, alleging that Argentine players omitted when they arrived in Brazil, the country that they had been in the United Kingdom 14 days ago, which forced them to remain in isolation, according to the country’s regulations due to the pandemic.

According to the decision announced by the FIFAArgentine internationals Emiliano Buendía, Emiliano Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero They will have to serve a two-match ban for breaking the rules “The return of football: international match protocol”.

After “a thorough investigation of the various elements of fact and in view of the regulations in force”, the Disciplinary Commission of the FIFA concluded that “the suspension of the meeting responded to various shortcomings in the respective responsibilities and obligations of the parties involved.

In addition to the sanctions on the players, the disciplinary commission has imposed a fine of 500,000 Swiss francs to Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) for offenses committed against security and public order.

Also a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs to the Argentine Football Association (AFA) for failure to comply with their obligations with respect to security and public order, preparations for the match and their participation in it.

