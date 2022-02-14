Did the CEO of Moderna delete his Twitter account?

Getty Images

Did Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel Really Delete His Twitter Account? Heavy has confirmed that yes, the news circulating on social media is true. However, according to financial records, although Bancel has been selling his Moderna shares regularly, he has not sold all of his Moderna shares as other rumors claim.

Bancel’s Twitter account, once cited by Moderna, has been deleted

The @sbancel Twitter account, which Moderna tagged in the past, appears to have been removed. Going to the account in twitter.com/sbancelI get a message that says: “This account does not exist”.

Of course, it’s important to confirm that a username really does belong to the person people say it belongs to. Heavy was able to confirm this by tracking down a Moderna post on Twitter, which has Twitter’s blue tick verification. In this November 2021 post, Twitter tagged Bancel’s Twitter account and wrote: “Congratulations to our CEO, @sbancel, for receiving the 2020 Strategist Award from @LesEchos for leading Moderna’s #COVID19 vaccine strategy, considered as the most relevant industrial strategy of last year.”

The Internet Archive shows that Bancel has not been very active on Twitter since April 2019

Heavy went to the Internet Archive to confirm that Bancel had indeed used the account in the past. It appears that Bancel was active on Twitter with the account @sbancel, but hadn’t been on Twitter much since 2019. As of February 11, occasional files showed that the account no longer existed. However, the account was not archived every day, so it is possible that it was deleted before February 11.

The next most recent file from November 2, 2021 reveals that Bancel was once active on Twitter.

The account featured a profile photo of Bancel and the bio read “CEO of Moderna. Likes and RTs are not sponsorships.” He had 4,377 tweets, 6,396 followers, and was following 16 people at the time. A tweet from Moderna was pinned to the top.

However, it appears that he hasn’t used Twitter much since April 2019, based on the November archive, which shows that his most recent retweets are articles and tweets from April 2019.

The Internet Archive doesn’t show replies to tweets, but it appears that Bancel used to be active on Twitter, but hadn’t used it much since April 2019.

Heavy also identified Bancel’s user ID in the source code, to determine if the account had simply changed names.

The search in https://twitter.com/intent/user?user_id=120730781 revealed that the user ID “120730781” has not been changed to a different account name. According to the archived Twitter bio, Bancel joined Twitter in March 2010.

In 2016 he was quite active on Twitter.

Records show he sold Moderna stock but did not sell all of his holdings, as some rumors claimed.

Per Nasdaq as of Feb 10 he owns 5.7 million shares directly and another 16.1 million shares indirectly. Company is potentially revolutionizing cures for many types of diseases, and you’re resorting to petty political hatchet jobs. pic.twitter.com/4UaXu9LeGt — Dale Gamble (@GambleDale) February 12, 2022

Some people on Twitter also explained that Bancel had been selling some of his Moderna shares. WallMine reported that Bancel held 19,000 exclusive shares for just under $3 million on February 9, along with 19,000 shares for just over $3 million on February 2. He has sold blocks of shares periodically since November 2019. However, the website noted that he still owns more than seven million shares in Moderna as of February 9 and has not disposed of all of his shares, as some sources on the internet incorrectly reported. social networks. The source WallMine cited for its latest February 9 update is an SEC filing.

Yahoo Finance also has a record of Bancel’s Moderna share sales. Insider Screener also shares transaction updates.

