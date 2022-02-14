Danik Michel shows off his ‘dog’ and reveals his attributes with a tight outfit

The former Acapulco Shore, Danik Michel, showed her infarct figure with a tight sports outfit that highlighted her ‘attributes and had to see why Michel is one of the most beautiful internet celebrities of the moment.

In his personal account, where he has a community of almost 5 million fans, he had the luxury of doing a mini photo session with his guardian; his pet.

“Saturday of no make up, walk & chill with my guardian: ‘) I love you”. She wrote the beautiful Mexican model and influencer.

The publication quickly had thousands of likes and comments from his fans, who praised the beauty of Michel, who showed himself openly and without makeup.

WHO IS DANIK MICHEL?

Michell began her modeling career at the age of 12, participating in advertising campaigns and as a haute couture model with big brands like Puma.

On television, she has worked on programs such as Sabadazo, Primero y Diez, Trasnochadores and Solo Ellas.

Danik has become one of the most influential women on social networks, a popularity that has led her to be part of several advertising campaigns.

The model began her career in the media as an aide in some television programs and is currently part of the group of hosts of the Solo Ellas program on Exa TV.