Cruz Azul already has the substitute for Juan Reynoso in the ‘folder’ in case the Peruvian coach leaves

The Peruvian coach is not happy with the institutional situation of the club after the return of Jaime Ordiales to the board.

Tempers are running high Blue Cross... and not because of the weekend’s loss to Necaxa. The match against Los Rayos went into the background -or third- plane after the departure of Álvaro Dávila from the presidency of the club and the return of Jaime Ordiales to the sports presidency of the institution was confirmed.

This barrage of news fell like a bucket of cold water on the figure of John Reynoso, who from the outside seems to be one of the most affected by the return of Ordiales, a figure with whom he has never had good ‘crumbs’. In fact, in the press conference after the commitment on matchday 5, the Peruvian coach did not want to delve into the issue of his relationship with the manager.

However, and despite the fact that it has been Ordiales himself who assured that Reynoso will remain in office as he is the most “indicated” to lead the team to another championshipfrom Azteca Deportes they contradict the Mexican manager and have already leaked one of the names that the new noble zone of Cruz Azul would be handling to succeed Reynoso on the bench.

“That is why, according to information from different sources in the United States and Mexico, the ‘Pelado’ (Matías Almeyda) It would once again be an option to reach the bench of the Machine, thinking of fighting for the title of Grita México BBVA Clausura 2022 with the squad they had.”reads part of the information.

The problems that Reynoso would be having with the change that took place in the offices of the cement club, plus the termination of Almeyda’s contract with the San Jose Earthquakesfrom the MLS, would make the Argentine think of the Argentine as the best replacement for the technician who brought the ninth.