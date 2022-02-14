Condusef reveals banks that pay you the most to invest from 100 pesos

MEXICO.— The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) revealed the results of a simulation on invest in promissory notes with yield payable at maturity and Cetes to see which financial institution offers higher yields, That translates to more money in your pocket.

Likewise, the Condusef announced the benefits of investing in products such as: Treasury Certificates (Cetes) and Notes with Yield Settleable at Maturity (PRLV), from quantities of 100 pesos for the first or 10 thousand for the second, and get more advantage of saving that you are building

If you are interested in investing and you don’t know how and where to start, the Condusef has issued you a simple guide.

Which banks pay you the most to invest your money?

Through the exercise carried out in the Condusef Savings Simulator, compared how much would be obtained with a investment of 10 thousand pesos in five years to a term of 28 days. After this analysis three institutions were the ones highlighted by the Commission.

Therefore, according to the profit obtained from investing in Cetes, and the result of the PRLV, based on the same number of years, Cetesdirecto stands out as the best option, with profit of 3 thousand 170.14 pesos.

While in second place is Compartamos Banco with 2 thousand 240.42 pesos, and third with thousand 284.87 pesos Citibanamex.

Recommendations to invest

Deposit your savings in authorized, supervised financial institutions and be wary of unknown companies that promise high returns.

Considers that it is necessary to have a Bank account, so that they can deposit accrued interest or when you want to contribute more money to your investment or, where appropriate, make unscheduled withdrawals from it.

Remember that the Promissory Note with Payable Yield at Maturity It is an easy instrument to hire and the banks do not charge commissions for opening or capital management.

Cetesdirecto can be a useful tool to plan goals saving, since your money can be available at the time you need it.

Where to invest without risk of losing your money?

According to the Condusef, some of the financial instruments in which you can start investing without the risk of losing your money are:

PRLV: financial instrument in which you can invest for a certain period with a fixed annual interest rate, which allows you to dispose of the initial capital and the interest that has been generated at the expiration of the contracted period.

The returns that they can offer you will vary according to the amount and term chosen for investment.

Cetes: the Certificates of the Treasury of the Federation they are a debt instrument issued by the federal government; is about promissory notes held by the government to raise funds over a certain period and that generate returns for those who invest in them.