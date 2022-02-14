Celebrities who were about to leave acting: Chris Hemsworth could not be Thor | Entertainment Cinema and Series

When we see artists on screen, or, in photographs with their huge houses and luxuries, we rarely stop to think about what it took for them to get to the top.

Although the stories of celebrities who started from nothing are well known, here we list those who were about to give up.

Before achieving success as ‘Wonder Woman’ (2017), the actress added several rejections from directors.

“In this profession rejection is hard. I had so many ‘almosts’ and so many camera tests, that I told my husband: ‘I don’t know how long I can take it dragging my family to Los Angeles for doing this,’ the actress told Jimmy Fallon in 2017.

Currently, she is one of the highest paid actresses in the industry; Forbes magazine reported that, in 2020, Gal Gadot was the third woman with the highest earnings, much of this was due to the Netflix film, ‘Red Notice’ (one of the most expensive on the platform).

His leading role as Jackson Maine, in the film ‘A Star Is Born’, earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor and Best Picture in 2018; however, the story could have been very different.

In 2020, for Variety magazine, he confessed that he thought about retirement in the midst of the pandemic, but a role made him change his mind.

“The reason I didn’t quit acting is Paul Thomas Anderson. When he called me and said maybe I could be in his movie… I really would have done anything in his movie, even if it was just opening a door.”

The handsome Australian actor almost gave up on Hollywood before landing the role of Thor in 2011.

After having played the father of Commander George Kirk, in Star Trek in 2009, he had a hard time getting big opportunities, so he thought about giving up acting.

“I remember that I was about to leave everything. I’ve always wanted to be an actor and one of the first things I wanted to do when I had money was help my parents pay off their house. One day I asked my father when he thought they would finish paying it, to which he replied: “Do you want me to be honest with you? Probably never,” he told Mens Health magazine in 2019.

Considered one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood; this label of ‘the hot girl’ made her want to give up acting.

“For years it was really difficult for me to try to get out of characters that were a naive girl or directly the other woman of the protagonist, because that was all I got when I started. I remember thinking maybe I needed another job, a more satisfying job in the industry, because there seemed to be nowhere to go,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021.

At the age of 19, he came to Los Angeles in search of an opportunity as an actor. Before coming to the big screen in the film ‘Black Panther’, he saw many closed doors.

He found support in André Royo, with whom he worked on the HBO series ‘The Wire’, and that motivated him to continue.

“I said, ‘Are you kidding me? You’re in your early 20’s and you’re surrounded by assholes who are trying to feed their families, but aren’t working. Cheer up”, Royo admitted to Vanity Fair magazine.