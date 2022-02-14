Brazil Argentina, suspended for qualifying, will be played on neutral ground; sanctioned players

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee made its decisions in relation to the suspended match between Brazil and Argentina in the preliminary competition for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on 5 September 2021.

After a thorough investigation of the various factual elements and in light of the applicable regulations, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided that the match should be replayed on a date and place decided by FIFA.

Furthermore, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has concluded that the abandonment of the match was due to various shortcomings of the parties involved in their respective responsibilities and/or obligations in relation to the above. As such, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has also decided:

# Order the Brazilian Football Association to pay a fine of CHF 500,000 for infractions related to order and security

# Condemn the Argentine Football Association to pay a fine of CHF 200,000 for failing to comply with its obligations regarding order and security, preparation and participation in the match

# Order the Brazilian Football Association and the Argentine Football Association to pay a fine of CHF 50,000 each as a result of abandoning the match

# Suspend Argentine players Emiliano Buendía, Emiliano Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero for two (2) matches each for not complying with the FIFA Return to Football International Matches Protocol.

The decisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee were notified to the parties involved today.

The president of AFA, Chiqui Tapia, announced that Argentina will appeal the ruling.