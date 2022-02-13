What really happened in La Noria with the technical director of Cruz Azul

When it seemed that nothing could be worse in Blue Cross, after the unexpected and sudden departure of Álvaro Dávila as executive president of the clubthis FridayJuan Reynoso it was responsible for shaking the entire environment cement to the resign from his position as technical directorwhich put with the soul in suspense to managers, players, fans and more.

It all started around noon from the facilities of The Ferris Wheelwhen several journalists warned that the Peruvian strategist had put his resignation on the tableafter the return of Jaime Ordiales as sports directorbecause the coach did not have a good relationship with the manager and did not hesitate to remind the high command of the institution.

Subsequently, and after a long delay in the start of training, Juan Reynoso directed the practice of Cruz Azul with all its footballers and the club showed it off through their social networks; however, the doubts reappeared when Jaime Ordiales offered an interview with ESPN and could not ensure the continuity of the Peruvian strategist in La Maquina.

What really happened with Juan Reynoso in Cruz Azul?

According to information from the ‘Sniper’ in his column in the newspaper Récord, Juan Reynoso did resign from his position as technical director at Cruz Azulbut he did so before the president of the Board of Directors and Surveillance of the Cooperative, Victor Manuel Velazquezskipping the brand new sports director Jaime Ordialesthat is why when the manager spoke in an interview he assured: “He hasn’t presented me with anything at all” referring to theresignation of the helmsman.

However, his own ordinals revealed that the ‘chess player‘ Yes had a morning meeting with Velázquezwhere he reminded his differences with the director and that was when he would have presented his resignationhowever, evidently the boss of the cement institution He did not accept it and managed to convince him to stay, hoping that it could improve his relationship with the sports director.

It is so John Reynoso had a long meeting with all his coaching staff in the dressing room, analyzing his situation in Blue Crosswhich delayed the day’s training with the players, as it was originally scheduled for the 10:30 a.m. and it started more than an hour and a half later.

It was then that some journalists were able to access information from the resignation of the Peruvianand added to said delay in the work of the day, the version about the possible departure of the ‘chess player’ of the club began to gain strength, generating endless speculation on social networks that worried the cement hobby.

Also, when Jaime Ordiales should have gone out to calm the situation and put out the rumors, in reality it only sowed more doubts about the future of John Reynoso on the bench Blue Cross, because he did not dare to ensure his continuity in the club, in addition to admitting having personal differences with the strategist.

However, at night, tranquility was able to return to La Noria, once it became known that his resignation was not accepted. John Reynoso and therefore would remain as the technical director of Cruz Azul; In this way, your presence is expected tonight at the Aztec stadium to face Necaxa on Matchday 5 and maintain the steady pace of Machine heading to the tenth star, just as it did on the way to the ninth.

Jaime Ordiales supported Juan Reynoso

After the hasty interview he offered to ESPN, Jaime Ordiales He spoke again for different media later, where he maintained that Juan Reynoso was the ideal strategist for the successes to remain in Cruz Azulfor which he assured that for his part he was willing to give him continuity to your project and solve the personal differences They were wearing down their relationship last year.

doJohn Reynoso is the indicated DT for Blue Cross? “Of course, yes, you should know that that achievement (the title) is shared with the other directive and with more reason than in this formation of the squad, he finds in the men that he brought the conditions for success and I am sure that Juan is dimensioning a champion team”recognized Jaime Ordiales In an interview with Record.