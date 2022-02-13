‘We are not going to go crazy for losing a game’

Marcelo Michel Leanotechnician of Chivasminimized the loss of his team against tigersclaiming that they cannot lose their heads over a loss and warned that the Guadalajara will continue to work on the field.

“We have to be able to express ourselves in the next games, we are not going to go all crazy because we lost a game. It is sad and painful, twe have to improvebut the reality is that we are here to continue competing and right now we only have to talk on the court, we have to work, we have to be humble and we have to learn“He declared at a press conference.

firewood expressed his annoyance because the Sacred Flock he received an early goal again due to deconcentrations; however, he promised to work to correct this aspect and emulate the defensive solidity that characterized his team the previous tournament.

“We are not happy with today’s game. It’s amazing that we keep giving away goals in the first 10 minutes due to issues of deconcentration, these days we had worked on correcting what had happened to us against Juárez; however, we have already seen that it is not. We have to continue working on the defensive solidity that we had last season and on set pieces and that only has to make us work harder to be more focused and avoid those goals that later make it difficult to get into the game”.

Finally, the coach from Guadalajara turned the page and stated that the rojiblancos are already thinking about their next match against Lionin which he said they will have to do a good job to show that they can be protagonists in this campaign.

“The team came into the game today (yesterday) in fifth place with very good feelings for what they had been doing in the previous games, today we have to lose and we already have to be thinking about León and against León we have to show another face if we really want to be protagonists of the tournament”, he concluded.

